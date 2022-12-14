Kelly Clarkson gives everyone in her audience a Hawaiian vacation

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Now Kelly Clarkson knows how Oprah feels: She just gifted everyone in her talk show audience a vacation escape to Hawaii.

The surprise announcement was part of Kelly’s “gift guide,” where she highlighted some of the hottest gift of this holiday season. As she announced each one — a portable gas grill, loungewear and an outdoor fire pit — she gleefully told the audience they’d all be receiving them as gifts. But she saved the best for last.

After discussing the many properties that Outrigger Resorts and Hotels has in Hawaii, Kelly warned the audience, “Now slow your roll, everybody, ’cause this ain’t Oprah’s Favorite Things, OK?”

She continued, “You got excited about the last one, but this is The Kelly Clarkson Show Gift Guide, so you’re all getting a Hawaiian vacation!” As the audience screamed and cheered, Kelly clarified that they’d all be getting a four-day, three-night stay for two at one of the Outrigger properties.

“I feel like this is what Oprah felt like — I like this feeling!” Kelly laughed, then wished the crowd a “Mele Kalikimaka” — that’s Hawaiian for “Merry Christmas.”

But when Kelly noticed that “Grumpy Elf,” her gift guide helper, still looked “dissatisfied,” she announced that in addition, everyone was getting free airfare on Southwest Airlines to anywhere it flies in the U.S., including to Hawaii.

Mental note: Get tickets for a taping of The Kelly Clarkson Show during next year’s gift guide episodes.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.