Kelly Clarkson gives a sneak peek of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" set, hopes she doesn't "suck"

NBCThe countdown is on for the premiere of The Kelly Clarkson Show next month – and no one is more excited than Kelly herself.

The singer posted a behind-the-scenes video to the show’s Instagram page on Wednesday, giving followers a sneak peek at the stage and the space for her house band.

“No one asked me to do this, I’m just excited!” Kelly tells the crew as she walks by. “Like, not one person asked me to do this. Look how cool it is!”

She then pans to the empty audience section and says, “Don’t you wanna come here? Doesn’t this feel like home?”

Kelly ends the video by pointing at the neon sign on set that reads, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“I have a show!” she exclaims. “Hope I don’t suck!”

The Kelly Clarkson Show debuts Monday, September 9 on NBC.

