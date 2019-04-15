Kelly Clarkson “felt horrible” for accidentally ruining "Frozen" for daughter River Rose

ABC/Image Group LA#Parenting Fail: Kelly Clarkson inadvertently ruined the movie Frozen for her four-year-old daughter, River Rose.

The singer tells Entertainment Tonight she was trying to explain her role in the upcoming animated film Ugly Dolls to River when she may have gone a little too far.

"I was explaining to her, because she was confused, and I said, 'It's my voice. Like, you know, like how Elsa and Anna...there's a person that plays Elsa and Anna?' And I didn't get what I was doing!" Kelly says.

She adds, “I pretty much crushed her dreams. I didn’t really realize what I was doing.”

Kelly says she “felt horrible” for telling her kid that the Frozen characters weren’t actually real people, but she says River is “very clever” and would have figured it out at some point.

“I saw her little face, and I just saw the wheels spinning, and it was like, 'Oh no! But isn't it exciting that you can meet the real girl that plays Elsa?'" she said. "I was like, 'let's flip this into a positive!'"

Kelly voices the character Moxy in UglyDolls, out May 3.

