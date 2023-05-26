Kelly Clarkson explains why she’s moving from LA to NYC

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Kelly Clarkson is opening up about her decision to move from Los Angeles to New York City — and to bring her talk show with her.

In a new interview on TalkShopLive, Kelly says the move was “100 percent” her idea, and she spoke to her crew on The Kelly Clarkson Show about it back in January. She says it was either end the show or move to the East Coast so she could be closer to her North Carolina-based family.

“There was a lot of personal things going on, too,” she says. “Where I feel like our family, me and my kids really needed a fresh start and I just could not get it here [in Los Angeles].”

Kelly says that fresh start extends to the production of The Kelly Clarkson Show, which was recently the subject of a Rolling Stone report that accused it of being a “toxic” workplace.

“For the most part I’m getting my show settled and we’re establishing an amazing crew … and we’re figuring it out to where we’re going to have a great time and a great workplace,” she says. “‘Cause I also told NBC this, too, before I even started working on this show. Look, I’m getting too old to work in an environment that isn’t healthy and, like, fun.”

