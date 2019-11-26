Kelly Clarkson explains why she decided to do a Vegas residency

Courtesy of Caesars Entertainment

Courtesy of Caesars EntertainmentIf you’re wondering why Kelly Clarkson added a Las Vegas residency to her already busy schedule, the singer explains that she won't be touring next year, so this was the next best thing.

"I'm not gonna be able to tour necessarily right now, 'cause of all the jobs and we have kids and school and stuff," she tells Entertainment Tonight.

"It's 45-minute flights [from Los Angeles], so it made sense,” she adds. “I really still wanna do shows, and we're releasing music in early 2020, so it's somewhere to go to where fans can kind of come from all over. It's a good time."

Kelly Clarkson: Invincible debuts at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in April 2020. Her daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, will also be back next year for season two.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.