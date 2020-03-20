Kelly Clarkson covers Mariah Carey's "Vanishing," and Mariah approves

Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal

Adam Christopher/NBCUniversalJust because The Kelly Clarkson Show is on hold doesn’t mean we’ll have to do without Kellyoke.

Kelly took to Instagram Thursday and gave fans a cover of Mariah Carey’s 1990 song “Vanishing” from the bathroom of the Montana cabin where she’s staying in self-quarantine with her family.

She chose the song after gushing over it on The Voice this week and proving she was a superfan by knowing exactly what number track it was on Mariah’s 1990 self-titled debut album.

“This is for Mariah because I know she saw that Voice episode, where I was like, 'Track 5 I know that song!'" Kelly says in her video.

After seeing the episode, Mariah gave Kelly a shoutout on Twitter.

“Kelly, I'll take your track 5 and raise you a track 3 on Meaning of Life!” she tweeted, referencing the song "Heat" from Kelly's 2017 album.

Mariah later commented on Kelly's Instagram cover of the song, writing, "Beautiful rendition!!! I know you're usually working 30 hours a day 8 days a week so this must be quite an adjustment for you (as it is for us all!) Keep the videos coming!!"

Mariah ended the message with her own request: "Do 'Whenever You Call' next."

