Kelly Clarkson and Sam Smith Sing “Breakaway”!

Kelly Clarkson brought the nostalgia of her hit song, “Breakaway,” front and center for fans during her Kellyoke segment on Tuesday.

Clarkson performed the song as a duet with Sam Smith, with fans demanding for the song to be released. Fans were in their feelings after hearing the two singers belt out the tune, with many admitting they were in tears. Sam was also overwhelmed by the performance, taking to Instagram to say he would “never get over the experience of singing with one of his childhood heroes.”

What did you think of Kelly Clarkson and Sam Smith’s rendition of “Breakaway?” Should Kelly release it on the second installment of “The Best of Kellyoke?”