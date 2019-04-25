Kelly Clarkson and daughter star in video for "UglyDolls" track "Broken and Beautiful"

Atlantic Records/STX EntertainmentKelly Clarkson is giving fans a look at the video for her new single "Broken & Beautiful," a day before the rest of the UglyDolls Original Motion Picture Soundtrack becomes available.

The colorful video stars both Clarkson and her daughter River Rose, alongside exclusive animation of Kelly's UglyDolls character, Moxy. Blending live action and custom animation, the video also features a cameo by a personalized UglyDoll version of DJ Marshmello, who produced the song alongside Steve Mac.



The full soundtrack featuring original songs from the animated musical by Kelly, Janelle Monáe, Nick Jonas, Bebe Rexha, Blake Shelton and more.

Kelly will perform "Broken & Beautiful" on the Billboard Music Awards on May 1st, an event she's also hosting. That airs two days before the UglyDolls movie hits theaters.

