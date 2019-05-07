Kelly Clarkson admits it was "kinda stupid" to host the BBMAs while suffering from appendicitis

Christopher Polk/NBCEven though she just had her appendix out last Wednesday, Kelly Clarkson was back in her big red chair Monday night for a new episode of The Voice. Afterwards, she told Entertainment Tonight that it probably wasn't the best decision for her to host the Billboard Music Awards while suffering from appendicitis, but she's fine now.

Admitting it was "kinda stupid" for her to do it, Kelly tells ET, "I probably shouldn't have, but I did ask my doctor and we had things going on in case it ruptured or whatever, so I asked. It wasn't just like, 'I can do it!' Like, I wasn't an idiot about it. But I probably wouldn't do it again."

She also says she doesn't deserve any credit for pushing through the pain, pointing out, "Nobody knows...I performed onstage, and have been performing, with one of my friends that's, like, fighting cancer...I have friends that are going through much worse scenarios and, like, doing it on the daily."

Meanwhile, Mother's Day is this weekend, and Kelly says she's looking to another celebrity mom to help make a love connection for her three-year-old son Remy: Chrissy Teigen, wife of her fellow Voice coach John Legend.

"My little boy, I told Chrissy, I want [him] to marry [her three-year-old daughter] Luna. They would make the most beautiful babies," Kelly told ET. "They probably think I'm weird. Definitely they probably think I'm weird."

