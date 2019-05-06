Keith Urban Had One Hell of a Time Getting To SunFest!

Keith Urban was scheduled to perform at SunFest last night, but the weather caused his plane to be diverted from West Palm to Miami. So how did he get to SunFest for his show? Uber!

According to Urban, the Uber driver drove over 100 miles per hour on the freeway to make sure he made it to the venue on time. Urban took plenty of pictures with the driver and fans were happy that he made it to SunFest safe.

Were you at SunFest for the show last night? What did you think of Urban’s performance? -Suits