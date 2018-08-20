Keith Urban And The Mrs. Help Save Animals Down Under

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 09: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Keith Urban performs onstage during the 2018 CMA Music festival at Nissan Stadium on June 9, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Australia has been suffering a major drought which is causing devastation in the rural areas, specifically to the farms, so Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are doing what they can to help.

The A-list couple donated $100K to the Drought Relief efforts. In addition to the donation, the two appeared in a video pleading others to do the same in an attempt to drum up more support.

Photos from the country show animals dying as what was once green land has now been turned to dust.

So sad! Every dollar counts and that $100K will go a long way in their homeland!