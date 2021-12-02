Katy Perry’s new Las Vegas residency will let her “strike more of a balance” in her life

Christine Hahn/Resorts World Las Vegas/Concerts West/AEG Presents

Like Celine Dion before her, Katy Perry was attracted to the idea of a Las Vegas residency because it allows her to perform for fans while still spending time with her child, daughter Daisy Dove.

“I really wanted to be able to strike more of a balance — to have a child and take her to preschool — but also be artistic and play with that energy,” she explains in an interview in Modern Luxury magazine.

“I’m not saying that my tours are done, but a residency is actually the perfect thing for me right now,” the singer notes. “I could not have done this in my 20s, and I am not sure that I would want to do it as I go out to pasture. But I definitely want to do this when I am vital and excited [about] creating and offering what I think is my best show ever.”

Describing her show, PLAY, which opens at Resorts World Las Vegas on December 29, Katy says it’s “hit-dominated, which is what the fans want.”

“I like to bring a visual feast, and this is a set-in-the-’60s, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids movie on mushrooms,” she adds.

To set PLAY apart from the many other residencies flooding Sin City, Katy is also incorporating NFTs into her show — a way to own piece of unique digital content, such as songs, images or videos.

“The first thing we’re going to be auctioning off with the NFT is the craziest thing I’ve ever done. We’ll be creating something unique in the NFT space every single night,” Katy explains. “Imagine if I put my finger up during the song ‘Firework’ and you wanted to own that moment — now you could.”

For more on that, visit THETADrop.com.

