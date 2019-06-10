Katy Perry's new album will "come in its own fine time,” says record label exec

Katy Perry's new single "Never Really Over" -- her first solo release since 2017 -- is already having success, debuting at #15 on the Billboard Hot 100 and #13 in the U.K. Does this mean a new Katy album is on the way? Well, maybe.

Speaking to British publication Music Week, Ted Cockle, the president of Katy's British record company, says that the singer visited the U.K. recently to play industry people the song, "and other songs as well, that gave them confidence that this is not a one-off situation."

"There’s plenty of goodness to come," he adds.

Regarding the song, Cockle says, "If you press the Katy button, you want to have some euphoric, great fun moments. That song is completely on brand for Katy, radio and the public are registering that and are pleased that it’s a welcome return for her.”

But as for releasing a full length album, Cockle says that Katy's plan right now is “have some fun making music and be excited about the songs”.

“The album will come in its own fine time,” he added.

Katy's last album, Witness, came out in 2017.

