Katy Perry's album, Smile, delayed until August 28, but she'll give fans #SmileSundays instead

After talking up the August 14 release date of her new album non-stop, Katy Perry‘s Smile has now turned upside down.

On Instagram, the “Daisies” singer revealed that due to “unavoidable production delays,” Smile will now arrive on August 28.

“Welp. I hate to throw this bad news at you like a pie in the face…but if there’s anything 2020 taught me, it’s to not get too attached to plans and be malleable,” Katy wrote, alongside a picture of her getting an actual pie in her face.

“To make this up to you, starting this Sunday (Aug 2) and until the album drops (or until #Babycat ..whichever comes first) join me for #SmileSundays!” she continued,” referring to the impending birth of her baby girl.

“Every Sunday, time TBA soon, I’m going to go on LIVE for 30 minutes or more and talk all things SMILE,” she continued. “You’ll see new merch…I’ll play some snippets…maybe we’ll go live together…we’ll def have a good chat!”

Katy then thanked her “clowns-n-cats” for “being so flexible in this time,” noting, “it’s a wild one, for sure, but I hope the patience will be worth the wait!”

By Andrea Dresdale

