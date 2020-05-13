Katy Perry will premiere "Daisies" in a stripped-down livestream on Friday

Liza Voloshin

Katy Perry will mark the release of her new single, "Daisies," on Friday by teaming with Amazon Music. She'll perform a stripped-down take and do a Q&A with fans on Amazon.com/live.

The event will start at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT, with Katy performing "Daisies" for the first time, as well as "Roar" and "Never Really Over." Fans can submit questions for Katy to answer in advance on her socials, or submit them via chat during the livestream.

In a statement, Katy says, "‘Daisies’ is an anthemic celebration of the resilience of the human spirit. I wrote this song as a call to remain true to the course you’ve set for yourself, regardless of what others may think. I’m looking forward to joining Amazon Music this week to perform ‘Daisies’ for the first time ever.”

The livestream will also raise awareness for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, which helps those in the music community affected by the coronavirus.

Katy is also going to perform "Daisies" on Sunday's American Idol finale -- in an "innovative way," she teased recently.

