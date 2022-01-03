Katy Perry will “for sure” tour the world in the future, but right now, Las Vegas lets her “do it all”

John Shearer/Getty Images

Katy Perry kicked off her Las Vegas residency PLAY at Resorts World on Thursday night, with dates for it scheduled through March. Katy recently told ABC News that one thing that attracted her to doing a residency is that it allows her to literally “do it all:” be a pop star and spend plenty of time with her daughter, Daisy Dove.

“Coming to Vegas means I also still get to be a mother and drop my daughter off at preschool in the future,” Katy told ABC News. “And I will still go and tour the world in a couple of years, for sure. But I think the first three years of a child’s life is really important — just making sure their foundation is great.”

“I just want to be able to do both, do it all,” she added. “Because for 12 years, I have definitely put all of my energy into [my work] and now I’m just finding that balance.”

Katy also revealed that performing in Las Vegas was “always a part of my long-time goals.” And though she technically doesn’t have to take on such a huge project on top of her other ventures — like judging American Idol, for example — she didn’t want to give up the chance to perform for her fans.

“I feel joy when I get to be on stage and sing together with other people who find joy in my songs and find empowerment,” she explained.

“Music is a real powerful tool to get us through some of the worst times in our life or empower us,” Katy added. “And I think there’s still so much joy and empowerment and hope and love to spread onstage.”

