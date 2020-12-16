Katy Perry was the "most engaging series talent" in TV primetime for 2020, says Nielsen

Katy Perry isn’t an actress, but when it comes to social media, she dominated TV in 2020.

Each year, Nielsen’s Talkwalker Social Content Ratings measures the most social TV shows and talent of the year, based on social conversation and engagement. In the category of Top Primetime Series Talent, American Idol judge Katy topped the chart, notching 16.3 million engagements on her Idol-related posts.

Measured in terms of retweets, shares, comments and likes, Katy beat out Fox News host Sean Hannity, who was number two, and America’s Got Talent host Terry Crews, who was number three.

Also ranking high on that particular chart were The Voice coach Nick Jonas at number five and World of Dance judge Jennifer Lopez at number six. Of note, neither of Katy’s two co-judges on American Idol, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, made the top 10.

Overall, American Idol ranked third among primetime series when it came to interactions per episode. Only ESPN’s The Last Dance and WWE Monday Night RAW had more.

By Andrea Dresdale

