Katy Perry unveils animated lyric video for "Daisies"

Katy Perry has unveiled an animated lyric video for her new single, "Daisies," and as she explains, her performance of the song on American Idol was an attempt to create a live-action version of that animation.

She tweeted the video with the message, "Last week I was in a live action version of this animation created by @valleeduhamel, and I’m happy to reveal the next dimension of #Daisies with this lyric video."

She also posted a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of her American Idol performance, which used a technology called XR, or Extended Reality -- and it turns out she actually left her home to film it. Specifically, she shot it on a special XR stage, in "a safe environment that supported the production within COVID-19 guidelines," according to the studio.

Katy is also selling a "Daisies" face mask, with all proceeds going to Direct Relief, a charity based in her hometown of Santa Barbara, CA that provides PPE and medical items to health care workers on the front lines of the pandemic.

It’s been 1 week since my first TV performance of #Daisies🌼 and I know a lot of y’all have been curious about how we did it... here’s a look at how XR studios transported me to that animated 🌎 (that u may or may not see again soon 👀) pic.twitter.com/GUVtxgfCl6 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 24, 2020

