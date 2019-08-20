Katy Perry to play acoustic benefit show to help at-risk youth learn how to meditate

Katy wrote on Instagram, "On October 11th, I’ll be in DC for a special acoustic set for the #SilencetheViolence Benefit Concert." She added that soul legend Mavis Staples and jazz/pop singer Norah Jones are also on the bill for the show, which will raise funds for the David Lynch Foundation.

She explains that the money raised will help the foundation -- started by Twin Peaks director David Lynch -- "bring one of the most important tools I use to keep me balanced and creative with a positive mindset -- Transcendental Meditation -- to at-risk youth."

Specifically, some 10,000 D.C.-area young people will be helped by the funds raised at the concert.



Last year, Katy attended a conference called "Unite to Cure" at Italy's Vatican. She took part in the portion of the conference called "Impacting Children’s Health Through Meditation Globally, and wrote on Instagram at the time, "I’m inspired and encouraged...and grateful to share how meaningful Transcendental Meditation has been for me."

Transcendental Meditation involves sitting with your eyes closed twice a day, for 20 minutes at a time, while repeating a mantra. It has been widely used in schools, universities, corporations, and prison programs.

Pre-sale tickets are available now via Ticketmaster. The general on-sale is on Friday, August 23 at 10 a.m. ET.

