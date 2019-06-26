Katy Perry to be Mrs. Bloom by the end of 2019?

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Perrier-Jouët and Absolut ElyxKaty Perry hasn't spoken much about her upcoming wedding to Orlando Bloom, but according to People magazine, the two will be husband and wife in less than six months.

A source tells People that the singer and the actor, who got engaged on Valentine's Day, will marry before 2019 is over.

"They are using a planner to finalize all the wedding details. Katy seems in charge, but Orlando is involved with the planning, too,” the source dishes.

Adds the source, “They don’t seem stressed about it though. It will be a fun celebration with family and friends.”

As for whether or not Katy's former frenemy-turned-friend Taylor Swift will attend the wedding, well, that remains to be seen.

After the two are married, a source says, Katy and Orlando would "love to start a family together." Orlando shares a son, eight-year-old Flynn, with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr. She's currently married to Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel and is pregnant with their second child.

As previously reported, over the weekend, Katy and Orlando attended a huge wedding celebration in Wyoming for Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner.

