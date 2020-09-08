Katy Perry thanks "uncle" Ryan Seacrest for trunkful of baby gifts

Last week, Katy Perry thanked “uncle” Lionel Richie, her co-judge on American Idol, for sending her a nice baby gift: An adorable unicorn robe wrapped around a pricey bottle of champagne. Well, not to be outdone, Idol host Ryan Seacrest has now sent Katy his own gift for Katy’s new daughter, Daisy Dove.
On her Instagram Story, captured by People, Katy showed off a trunk covered with a flamingo fabric design. An additional photo showed the trunk open, revealing books, toys and stuffed animals.
“[Daisy Dove] thanks you unc @RyanSeacrest,” she captioned the photos. Katy used emojis to stand in for her baby’s name.
So far, we haven’t seen what “uncle” Luke Bryan has sent as a baby gift, but maybe we’ll get a glimpse of it soon.
When the announcement came that Katy, Luke and Lionel were all returning for another season of American Idol, Katy, who hadn’t given birth yet, joked on Twitter, “She’s gonna be a workin’ Mama WERKIN’ it on @americanidol for season 4! Can #babycat get a high chair next to the desk?”