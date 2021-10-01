Katy Perry thanks Orlando Bloom while accepting ‘Variety”s Power of Women honor

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Variety

Katy Perry was honored Thursday night at Variety’s Power of Women event in Los Angeles.

The singer took the stage to accept the honor, which celebrates her philanthropic work with her Firework Foundation. She thanked her sister, Angela, who co-founded the organization, as well as her partner, Orlando Bloom.

Katy called Orlando “an incredible father [and] an example to our greatest gift ever, our daughter Daisy — a future powerful woman.”

“I pledge to you to do my best to be an example of one, to never put limits on your dreams, to lead with love, never through fear, and to always be your lighthouse in any darkness,” Katy continued. “…Lest we forget, behind every great woman, there is a great man… And I’m sure whether I like it or not, Orlando, a man that is a friend and an ally to women all around the world. Thank you for handling the insanity of my life.”

Katy also performed “What Makes a Woman” at the event, which honored Lorde, TV executive Channing Dungey, poet and activist Amanda Gorman and actress Rita Moreno.

