Katy Perry sports a baby bump in teaser for new video "Never Worn White," arriving tonight

At some point this year, we assume Katy Perry will wear white as she walks down the aisle with fiancé Orlando Bloom. But for right now, we can enjoy the premiere of her new song and video, "Never Worn White," tonight at midnight ET.

"You are cordially invited to the premiere of #NeverWornWhite," Katy wrote on her socials. "Join me on the @YouTube watch page tonight at 8:30pm PT and chat with me (promise not a bot!) before the video premieres at 9pm PT!"



She also included a three-second teaser for the video, which shows her covered in flowers, as well as looking angelic in a white dress while clutching...a baby bump. While some fans have speculated that Katy is actually pregnant, she didn't appear to be sporting a bump while doing press recently for American Idol.

As for whether or not Katy has ever "worn white" in real life, her first marriage, to comedian Russell Brand, took place in India, so it's possible she opted for traditional Indian garb at that ceremony.

