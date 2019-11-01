Katy Perry spends 35th birthday with 64 friends on a 10-day Egyptian river cruise

ABC/Eric McCandless

ABC/Eric McCandlessKaty Perry decided to celebrate her 35th birthday in the most dramatic and exciting way possible: a 10-day river cruise in Egypt with 64 of her closest friends.

One party guest, jewelry designer and BFF Markus Molinari, spilled all the details of the star's extravagant bday bash on Instagram. Yes, he completes his tell-all with a serious FOMO-inducing picture slideshow.

"How to build a powerful bond in 10 days," Molinari reveals in a lengthy caption dotted with various emojis. "Get 64 people hand picked by a musical goddess Katy Perry to live on a boat down the Nile with only ONE request."

The request? "That each of us step out of our comfort zones and for every meal sit with someone different." He added that small gesture was all she wanted for her birthday. Nothing else.

Molinari could hardly contain his gratitude as he thanked the "Harleys in Hawaii" singer for introducing him to a multitude of new friends and allowing him to experience a once-in-a-lifetime trip.

"I’m beyond grateful to the universe for bringing us 2gather in this lifetime and look forward to the many memories with you and our extended family we call friends," he writes before wishing his longtime best friend an enthusiastic and heartfelt "Happy Birthday."

