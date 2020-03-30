Katy Perry shows off "blackheads and all" in makeup-free photo

ABC/Karen Neal

Celebrities -- they're just like us! Meaning they also don't feel the need to do their hair and makeup while they're quarantining.

Katy Perry was her usual glamorous self during Sunday night's previously recorded episode of American Idol, but she contrasted that time with her current state with two pics on Instagram.

The expectant mom posted a picture of herself taken earlier this year in Hawaii during American Idol's Top 40 round, as well as a picture of her present-day self in bed in a bathrobe, with no makeup and messy hair with dark roots.

"Pre-quarantine -->mid-quarantine," she captioned the photos.



When friends and fans chimed in to tell Katy how great her skin looks, even without makeup -- perhaps due to that pregnancy glow -- she wrote in the comments, "blackheads and all, baby."

Katy and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, are expecting their first child sometime this summer.

