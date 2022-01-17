Katy Perry shares fiancé Orlando Bloom’s worst habit…and it’s pretty gross

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Lifetime

Last week, Katy Perry’s fiancé Orlando Bloom turned 45 and she raved about him on Instagram, writing that he is the “kindest, deepest, most soulful, sexy & strong man I know.” But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have flaws — and she just revealed one on British radio.

While speaking to the U.K.’s Heart radio, Katy was asked to name Orlando’s “worst habit.”

“Oh my God…he loves to floss, which thank God, because some partners don’t and it’s disgusting and he has brilliant teeth,” Katy replied. “But he leaves the floss everywhere! On the side of my bed, and in the car, and on the kitchen table…I’m like, ‘There are [garbage cans] everywhere!’”

In the same interview Katy was also asked if she thinks she’s a better singer than Adele.

“F*** no!” Katy replied immediately. “Who is a better singer than Adele? You tell me that!”

