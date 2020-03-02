Katy Perry schedules Australian bushfire concert: "I know firsthand the devastation of wildfire"

In an Instagram post announcing the concert, dubbed Fight On, Katy writes that she was "particularly heartbroken by the Australian bushfires,” which have ravaged the country since September.

"Australia has always given me so much love and support so FIGHT ON is one way to return that love, and help provide a little bit of joy to a country that’s given me so much joy," she writes, adding, "Thank you to my Australian community for always being one of my biggest champions. I hope I can return the support to you."

The concert will take place March 11 in Bright, Victoria. The concert isn't a benefit: Tickets are free and will be given first to emergency services personnel, as well as residents from communities affected by the fires. You can register to get any remaining tickets at TicketTek.com.au.

Katy will be in Australia ahead of the show for a performance at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020, a championship cricket match.

As a native Southern Californian, I know firsthand the devastation of wildfire across my home communities, and was particularly 💔 by the Australian bushfires. Australia has always given me so much love and support… https://t.co/OZ820Col75 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 1, 2020

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.