Katy Perry says she’s going to give her fans “everything they want” on January 10

ABC/Brian Bowen Smith

Mark your calendars for January 10 because Katy Perry aims to start off 2022 with a roar. The singer teased she has something big planned and wants her fans to be ready for it.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Katy shared her upcoming song collaboration with Alesso, “When I’m Gone,” that is due out December 29, the same day she kicks off her PLAY Las Vegas residency. She also appeared to reveal a small teaser of its music video, which features the two discussing an even bigger announcement.

“Don’t worry y’all, you’ll still be able to #PLAY along with me on December 29th, because #WHENIMGONE with @alesso will be coming,” she captioned the post, and urged fans to pre-save the single now.

However, all eyes fell to the latter half of the caption, which featured the cryptic message, “…And mark ur calendars for January 10th, as it will be the day im give the [Katycats] everything they want.”

That caption matches the words Katy speaks in the video teaser, which shows her talking into a payphone as Alesso listens in at the end of the line, and agrees, “Let’s do it!”

“When I’m Gone’s” official music video drops January 10 exclusively on ESPN during the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship halftime show, according to a press release.

While some fans may be scratching their heads over Katy putting that much hype behind a single music video, it’s also causing others to wildly speculate that the clip might contain a special surprise. The singer has yet to interact with any of the theories her fans have left in the comment section, so we have to wait to see if there’s a separate reason why Katy’s so excited.

