Katy Perry says details of Las Vegas residency coming “very soon”

ABC/Eric McCandless

Now that Katy Perry has appeared in a commercial for the new Resorts World Las Vegas property — along with Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Celine Dion — it’s pretty clear that she’s going to have a Sin City residency. But when?

Asked that question by Entertainment Tonight, Katy was coy, saying, “It would be really nice to perform anywhere, especially Vegas!” Pressed for more details, she then teased, “Oh, Luke might know something. There might be some magic that is being birthed as we speak!”

Then she dropped the pretense, stating, “I’m excited to announce it very soon!” Resorts World will officially open June 24.

Meanwhile, Katy will celebrate her very first Mother’s Day this Sunday on American Idol, where Coldplay‘s Chris Martin will serve as the mentor for the remaining contestants.

