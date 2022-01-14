Katy Perry says daughter Daisy “loves seeing Mama get ready” for her Vegas show: “It’s a great routine”

John Shearer/Getty Images for Katy Perry

One reason Katy Perry wanted to have a Las Vegas residency is because it gives her more time to spend with her 16-month-old daughter, Daisy Dove. Now, Katy says Daisy is a big part of her preparation to hit the stage.

“Daisy’s with me all the time and she loves seeing Mama get ready and turn into the character,” she tells People magazine, referring to the fact that she portrays a doll in her residency show PLAY. “And I get to give bath time between 6:00 and 7:00. It’s a great routine. I thrive on routine.”

Katy also reveals that Daisy is “a combination” of both her and her father, Katy’s fiancé, Orlando Bloom.

“We are fearless with lots of chutzpah and just big characters,” Katy notes. “So the combination of us both is definitely coming out. It’s amazing to see everything new again through a toddler’s eyes.”

If you’re not familiar, “chutzpah” is a Yiddish word that means “extreme self-confidence” or “audacity.”

Katy’s current PLAY residency, which takes pace at Resorts World Las Vegas, wraps up with two more performances — tonight and Saturday night. She’ll then return March 2 for a string of eight additional performances.

