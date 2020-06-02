Katy Perry, Rihanna, Britney Spears, Justin Bieber, Post Malone & more participate in "Black Out Tuesday"

Liza Voloshin

Liza VoloshinDon't expect your favorite stars to post any compelling content on social media today -- you'll find nothing but black squares. That's because many are participating in "Black Out Tuesday,"also called #TheShowMustBePaused, in response to the death of George Floyd.

"I try to live my life to answer the question, “How can I be of service?” I have spent the last few days watching, listening and reflecting about how to utilize my privilege and platform," Katy Perry captioned her post. "I hope that #BlackoutTuesday gives us all (especially in the music industry) an opportunity to take what we’re learning and put it into action on Wednesday, and every day going forward."

"This soon to be mother is going to work hard to make damn sure this world is a more just place for every child," the pregnant singer added. "Black Lives Matter."

"We ain’t buying s***!!! and we ain’t selling s*** neither!! gang gang! #BLACKOUTTUESDAY AF!!!" Rihanna wrote in her caption, tagging her fashion, beauty and lingerie brands Fenty, Fenty Beauty and SavageXFenty.



Christina Aguilera wrote on Monday, "Tomorrow I will not be posting anything as I stand in solidarity and support with #BlackLivesMatter -- as the music industry takes the day to reflect on how we can all work towards a better future."

"What the world needs now is love … my heart breaks for my friends in the black community …. and for everything going on in our country," Britney Spears wrote on Monday. "Right now I think we all should do what we can to listen …. learn … do better …. and use our voices for good."

Britney continued, "To start I will be participating in #BlackoutTuesday tomorrow ….. I won’t be posting on social media and I ask you all to do the same. We should use the time away from our devices to focus on what we can do to make the world a better place …. for ALL of us !!!!!"

Others participating include Justin Bieber, Maren Morris, Drake, Post Malone, Coldplay, Ricky Martin, Normani, Green Day, Meghan Trainor, Dua Lipa, Elton John, Billy Joel and more.

Late on Monday, Ariana Grande pointed out that nine states are holding primary elections today, and wrote, "as u fill out your ballot, please research/make informed choices. pay attention to how the candidates running have responded in this moment. let’s do everything we can big or small to make the changes necessary to fix the system."

