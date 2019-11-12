Katy Perry reveals how she'll spend International Women's Day next year

ABC/Eric McCandless

ABC/Eric McCandlessKaty Perry will be celebrating International Women’s Day next year at Australia’s biggest-ever women’s sporting event.

The singer will be perform at the final women’s cricket World Cup match on Sunday, March 8. She’ll take the stage for a pre-game show as well as the post-match festivities.

“I'm all about celebrating equality and the achievements of women, which naturally happens on a global scale on International Women's Day,” Katy says in a statement. “It’s no coincidence that I said yes to performing live at the women's final on this day.”

She adds, “I hope to bring a unifying, electric performance playing some of my most empowering songs for the best female cricketers on the planet and some of my greatest fans, as we all unite to support gender equality and empower people to achieve everything that they desire.”

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 is on track to break the record for biggest turnout of all time for a women’s sporting event. The current record crowd of 90,185 was set at the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup final in Pasadena, California.

Tickets for the women's World Cup cricket event are available now at 20worldcup.com.

Cricket, for those not familiar, is a bat-and-ball game originating in England, involving two teams of 11 players.

