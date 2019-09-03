Katy Perry returning to QVC to show off new fall footwear collection

ABC News

When it comes to Katy Perry and QVC, it's never really over.

The singer and footwear mogul is heading back to the home shopping channel QVC next week to unveil the new styles in her Katy Perry Footwear fall collection. Their live segment will air September 10 from 9 to 10 p.m. ET.

If you feel like heading to West Chester, PA to watch Katy and her design partner Johnny Wujek hawk their new designs, head over to Universe.com and sign up for free tickets.

Predictably, fans are now complaining that Katy is promoting her shoes and not her music -- despite the fact that she released two new singles this summer.

