Katy Perry returning to India for first headlining show in Mumbai

After marrying her now ex-husband Russell Brand in the country in 2010, the singer is heading back this year for her first-ever headlining performance in Mumbai.

She’ll be be taking the stage at the OnePlus Music Festival on November 16.

“I am so happy to be returning to India and excited to headline my first-ever performance in Mumbai,” the singer tweeted Wednesday. “I am looking forward to seeing and singing with all of my Indian KatyCats at the OnePlus Music Festival.”

You can sign up now to get early access to tickets.

Katy and Russell tied the knot in a private ceremony in northern India after getting engaged outside the Taj Mahal. They divorced in 2012. Katy is now engaged to Orlando Bloom.

