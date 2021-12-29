Katy Perry releases new dance track “When I’m Gone”: “Mama’s got to push the bam”

Rony Alwin

Ahead of her Las Vegas residency kickoff tonight, Katy Perry has released a new song that’ll be featured in the show: “When I’m Gone,” a collaboration with superstar DJ/producer Alesso.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Katy says, “Alesso actually brought me the framework of this song about a year, maybe a year and a half ago. I was like, ‘I’m not ready to go into a new album cycle, where I’m just going bam, bam, bam…[I’m] preparing for Vegas, which is a huge undertaking.'”

But Katy says she realized that her residency, PLAY, would be a perfect showcase for the song. “It’s so big and so wild that we wanted to inject some new blood into it,” she explains. “I was like, ‘I have the perfect timing to put out a dance song that is through and through just so much fun and up, up, up.'”

“Then also with the music video that’s coming, I’m just going for it,” she adds. “I’ve been in the dance studio for weeks. Mama can’t just be pushing the pram. She’s got to push the bam.”

“Pram” is the British word for baby carriage, in case you’re not familiar.

The video for “When I’m Gone,” which Katy has described as “sexy,” will premiere January 10, during halftime of the College Football Playoff National Championship.”

Katy says in a statement, “ESPN and especially College GameDay hold a special place in my heart, so partnering with Alesso to become the first artists to ever debut a global music video within a live event on ESPN made for a perfect and natural pairing.”

