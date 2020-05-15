Katy Perry releases "Daisies," a stunning battle cry about self-love and confidence

Universal Music Group

Universal Music GroupKaty Perry unleashed the first taste of her fifth studio album with "Daisies," the first single off her upcoming record. Not only did she release a brand new song at the stroke of midnight on Friday, she also dropped a surprise music video that proudly displays her growing baby bump.

Donned in a breezy white dress and lace robe, Katy stands in a bucolic field of yellow daisies as she celebrates her unwavering self-confidence.

"Told them your dreams and they all started laughing/ I guess you're out of your mind till it actually happens," she muses in the opening lyrics as a brilliant smile breaks across her face as she calls herself "one in seven billion."

Her song quickly evolves into a stunning battlecry against those who would sabotage her as she declares she will walk her own path under her own terms until the day she dies.

"They told me I was out there,?tried?to?knock me down/ Took?those sticks and?stones, showed 'em I could build a house/ They tell me that I'm crazy, but I'll never let 'em change me/ 'Til they cover me in daisies, daisies, daisies," she bellows, once again showing off those powerhouse vocals she unleashed in her prior single "Never Worn White."

The symbolism-heavy video also depicts Katy dipping her feet into a running stream and, at one point, removing her clothes as she walks into a small pond. She then cradles her baby bump and stares at a waterfall -- symbolizing she has washed herself clean of self doubt.

The music video ends with the 35-year-old standing defiantly atop a cliff and facing the sunset with the wind billowing past her.

Perry's upcoming fifth studio album arrives August 14. As for her baby girl, no word yet!

