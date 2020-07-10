Katy Perry reacts to rumor she’s related to Taylor Swift: “Well, we fight like cousins”

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift were rivals once, but now they might be related?

Fans have been floating a rumor that Katy and Taylor are actually distant cousins, using apparent family tree data they’ve collected from MyHeritiage.com.

During her appearance on Capital FM’s Capital Breakfast on Friday, Katy was informed of the news that she and Taylor could be ninth cousins.

“Well, we fight like cousins,” she joked.

Katy added, “Wow, I’m going to have to ask her if this is true or if we should, like, get blood tests together or something.”

The two officially buried the hatchet last year after a years-spanning feud. Katy appeared as the burger to Taylor’s fries in Taylor’s video for “You Need to Calm Down.”

Katy on Friday released her new single, “Smile,” the title track off her upcoming album.

