Katy Perry posts Ellie Goulding wedding pic as Ellie returns to the studio

Walt Disney Television/Paula Lobo

Last month, Ellie Goulding married her longtime boyfriend Caspar Jopling in England, in front of famous pals including Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. Now, Katy's shared a photo of the festivities, giving fans a look at one of the three reception dresses Ellie wore on her big day.

"Love looks so good on you Elena Jopling," Katy captioned the black-and-white photo, using Ellie's legal name; apparently, she's taken her husband's surname.

In the photo, Katy poses with Ellie, who's wearing a white gown with beaded bodice and embellished draped sleeves and a tiara, and is clutching a bouquet. According to People, she wore two other outfits during the reception at a stately home in Yorkshire, England.

After a honeymoon in a tropical paradise, Ellie is now back at work. On Tuesday, she posted a series of Instagram videos of herself playing piano and guitar in the studio, which she called her "favorite place."

Love looks so good on you Elena Jopling ♥️ https://t.co/FaJ5U36cl3 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) September 17, 2019

