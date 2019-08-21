Katy Perry performs "Never Really Over" for the first time at Amazon post-Prime Day concert

Katy was one of the performers at Amazon's post-Prime Day celebration concert, which the company threw for its employees at CenturyLink Field, home of the Seattle Seahawks. Business Insider reports that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man, introduced Katy, and later posed for photos backstage with her and the event's other performer, "Old Town Road" star Lil Nas X.

During the concert, attended by some 45,000 employees, Katy performed her latest hit "Never Really Over" live for the first time, telling the audience, "I've never sang this next song in public before." She made it through the song's complicated lyrics and rhythm flawlessly.

Katy captioned her pic with Bezos and Lil Nas X -- who was holding Katy's adorable dog Nugget -- "I’m having the PRIME of my life."

Lil Nas captioned an almost identical photo, "I am the now the new owner of amazon and i stole katy perry’s dog."



Bezos also posted a pic of himself with Katy and Lil Nas, in which he's wearing the rapper's graffiti-covered coat. Katy wrote in the comments section of Lil Nas' photo, "Never forget when our buddy Jeff borrowed your coat." To which a fan responded, "That jacket is now worth $400,000,000."

Many fans, however, expressed their disapproval of the event to both Katy and Lil Nas, citing reports that Amazon warehouse workers are treated badly -- something Business Insider mentioned in its report on the concert.

Others told the stars to demand that Bezos "end world hunger" and "end poverty" with his money.





