Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom enjoy la dolce vita in Venice, Italy

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Every so often, mom and dad have to have an afternoon all to themselves — which is what Katy Perry and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, were seen doing in romantic Venice, Italy.

A source tells People magazine that the couple arrived in the city on Sunday, along with their daughter Daisy, Orlando’s son Flynn and “other family members.” But Katy and Orlando were on their own in photos published by People. They’re seen riding in a gondola while smooching and enjoying Europe’s favorite summer drink, Aperol spritzes.

“The weather has been perfect,” the source dishes. “They very much seem to enjoy the city.”

Other pictures published by the U.K.’s Daily Mail show the couple standing on one of Venice’s countless bridges, smooching while taking a selfie. The paper also has photos of Orlando and Katy enjoying gelato with Daisy, whose face is blurred. The Daily Mail says Katy’s dog Nugget is along for the trip as well.

Earlier in the year, Orlando and Katy took a family trip to Hawaii. Daisy will turn one in August.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.