Katy Perry opens up about her struggle with depression and Twitter negativity

Katy Perry‘s baby is due soon and, before she and fiancé Orlando Bloom welcome their daughter, the “Firework” singer didn’t hold anything back during one of her final interviews before she becomes a mom.

Speaking with Zane Lowe on Apple Music on Thursday, Perry candidly detailed her ongoing battle with depression and the negativity she deals with on Twitter.

Revealing more about her new album Smile, due August 28, the 35-year-old singer admitted, “Smile is a real representation to me, the record is a representation that I got through it and overcame to the other side.”

By “it,” she means her struggle with depression, which she went through after her album Witness wasn’t a huge hit.

“I just couldn’t get out of bed for weeks and became clinically depressed and had to get on medication for the first time in my life, and I was so ashamed of it. I was like, ‘I’m Katy Perry. I wrote “Firework.” I’m on medication. This is f***** up.'”

She also discussed how social media allows fans to create a negative atmosphere of competition between female artists.

“They like to pit us against each other,” she noted. “It’s like [on my Twitter,] ‘Who’s better than who? Who’s skinnier than who? Who’s sold more number ones than who? Who’s doing better this year than who? Who made this much more than who?'”

Katy says she wants all female artists to have nothing but love and support — and she wrote her latest song “What Makes a Woman” to express her “appreciation” for women in general.

“Women are able to create a life and live and deal with all this stuff and give birth to a watermelon,” she joked. “They are not just one thing. They are so malleable and so elastic.”

