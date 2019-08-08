Katy Perry, Niall Horan and Quavo talk new projects at Capitol Congress event

ABC/Eric McCandless

ABC/Eric McCandlessKaty Perry, Niall Horan and Migos member Quavo were on hand to announce new projects at Capitol Music Group’s sixth annual Capitol Congress Wednesday at Hollywood’s ArcLight Theater.

According to Billboard, Katy debuted her new single, “Small Talk,” at the event. The song, co-written by Charlie Puth, officially drops at midnight tonight. She also received a plaque commemorating 100 million RIAA song certifications.

Niall announced his new single, “Nice to Meet Ya,” will be coming out in September. “It’s been a while since I’ve released music,” he told the crowd. “I know there are a lot of people in the room supporting me and I can feel that … and your anxiousness.” He also debuted another new song, "Put a Little Love on Me."

And Migos’ Quavo revealed a surprising new project he’s been working on: an animated franchise series. The show, aimed at children ages 8-12, is inspired by Atlanta’s hip-hop music and culture scene.

“I have long seen how hip-hop, as well as [Migos’] music really impacts kids," Quavo said. "I've loved animation my whole life, whether on TV or in movies, and I wanted my first jump into this premium content world to be a show just for kids."

