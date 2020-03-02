Katy Perry: More "bridechilla" than "bridezilla"

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicKaty Perry isn't sweating her upcoming wedding to Orlando Bloom. In fact, she says she's the opposite of the stereotypical "bridezilla."

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph of Australia's Stellar magazine, Katy explains, "I call myself a 'bridechilla' as opposed to a bridezilla. Orlando and I are united with our approach."

As Katy notes, a wedding is "not about the party, it’s about the coming together of people who will hold us accountable when things get really hard. Because it’s really great and then it’s really hard. Those are just the facts when you’re with someone who challenges you to be your best self."

Katy and Orlando will wed sometime this year, but they haven't announced when the happy day will take place.

Meanwhile, Katy also tells Stellar that after a year of just releasing singles, she's working on a new album.

"With every album, the songs talk about a certain time," she says. "My last album [Witness] was the one that represented the most fluctuating part of my life, and was an emotional roller coaster."

But, she concludes, "With the next album there’s a big focus on mental health, true happiness and how to get there."

