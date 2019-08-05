Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie to return as judges on "American Idol"

ABC/Eric McCandlessKaty Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie will all be back at the judges’ table for the third season of American Idol on ABC.

ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke confirmed at the Television Critics Association's summer press tour Monday that the three have all renewed their deals for the new season. The show’s in-house mentor Bobby Bones will also be returning.

"American Idol is the original music competition series,” Burke said in a statement. “It was the first of its kind to take everyday singers and catapult them into superstardom, launching the careers of so many amazing artists."

She continued, "We couldn’t be more excited for Katy, Luke, Lionel and Bobby to continue in their roles as American Idol searches for the next great music star, with more live episodes and exciting new creative elements coming this season.”

Auditions for the new season kicked off last month in Brooklyn, New York and will hit 21 cities across the country. The next audition takes place in Mobile, AL on August 20.

American Idol’s third season on ABC – and 18th season overall – will premiere in 2020.

