Katy Perry, Lorde among honorees for ‘Variety”s 2021 Power of Women event

ABC/Brian Bowen Smith

Katy Perry and Lorde are among those being honored at Variety’s 2021 Power of Women: Los Angeles event later this month.

Other honorees include TV executive Channing Dungey, poet and activist Amanda Gorman and actress Rita Moreno.

The live outdoor event, in partnership with Lifetime, will celebrate each honorees’ philanthropic work. It will take place at the Wallis Annenberg Center on September 30.

Each honoree will also be featured on the cover of Variety’s Power of Women issue, out September 29.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.