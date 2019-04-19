Katy Perry lends her "poom poom" to Daddy Yankee & Snow's "Con Calma"; sounds a little "horse" on Lil Dicky's "Earth"

El Cartel Records/UMLE/Capitol RecordsHe's her Puerto Rican dream, and she's his California gurl: Katy Perry has hopped on a remix of Daddy Yankee & Snow's #1 Latin hit "Con Calma."

The original song, which first came out in January, is a re-imagining of Canadian rapper Snow's 1992 smash "Informer," which spent seven weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1993.

"All eyes on my when I light up the room/You play the right vibe and my body will move/Easy baby, I see you're in the mood," sings Katy.

"Con calma/I see you're lovin' the way I work the floor now/I got the poom-poom, boy/You could be my Puerto Rican dream, I'll be your California gurl now."

This is the second major collab of 2019 for Katy, following her song with Zedd, "365," but she also appears briefly on a third song: Lil Dicky's "Earth," which also dropped Friday.

Katy's one of 32 different artists on the single, whose proceeds will go environmental charities. In the animated video, she voices a pony, singing, "I'm a pony, just a freak horse/C'mon, get on/Giddyup let's ride."

Other stars on the song include Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Charlie Puth, and Miley Cyrus.

