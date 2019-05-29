Katy Perry learns to let go of past relationships in “Never Really Over” video teaser

ABC/Eric McCandless

ABC/Eric McCandlessKaty Perry is learning to let go in the teaser for her new music video, “Never Really Over.”

In the clip, we see a gated compound located on lush green hills, where men and women participate in various activities in an effort to heal their heartbreak.

“It’s a place where you go to heal your heart and let go of any remnants of energy from older relationships,” a voiceover explains.

The British-accented voice continues, “A place of tranquility and synchronicity…a place to unite through our broken hearts."

As we continue to see scenes from the peaceful retreat, the voice concludes that “while sometimes it can feel like those old relationships will never really be over, through the activities and surroundings you will learn to heal and finally let it go.”

The song and the video are set to debut Friday.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.