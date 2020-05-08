Katy Perry launches virtual flower shop, Katy's Daisies

Courtesy ABCAfter announcing that her new single, “Daisies,” is coming next week, Katy Perry has launched a virtual flower shop to go with it.

Called “Katy’s Daisies,” the online shop allows you to send a digital bouquet to someone you care about, along with a personalized message.

“At #KatysDaisies, our goal is to provide the best virtual flower delivery service that can help you tell someone you care, you love them, you miss them, or simply thank them for believing in you,” Katy writes in an Instagram post.

She adds, “Select a bouquet you wish to share and write your personal message to go along with it. We're sure you'll be able to find the right bloom for just about anyone -- even for Mom this Mother’s Day!”

To pick your floral arrangement, go to KatysDaisies.com. Each bouquet has its own name, like "Shameless Summer," "Light in Your Life" and "Sweet Escape." Hints at more new song titles, perhaps?

“Daisies,” the first single off Katy’s fifth studio album, will be released May 15.

