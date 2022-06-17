Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Silk Sonic win ‘Las Vegas Weekly”s annual “Best of Vegas” awards

Katy Perry and Silk Sonic are relative newcomers to Las Vegas, but they’ve already been honored by one of Sin City’s main publications, Las Vegas Weekly.

Each year, the publication hands out awards voted by either its editorial staff or its readers, highlighting everything from the best restaurants and spas in the area to the best place to take the kids and the best strip clubs. Of course, Las Vegas’ many entertainment options are also ranked, and that’s where Katy and Silk Sonic come in.

Readers voted Katy the “Best Strip Headliner” for her PLAY residency at Resorts World. The mag calls it “colorful, campy and cool,” and says that the show’s “elaborate costumes and props already rank among some of the most memorable ever to grace a Las Vegas Strip stage.”

The Las Vegas Weekly editorial staff, meanwhile, voted Silk Sonic the Best New Residency, saying Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak “bring infectious humor” to their show at Park MGM’s Dolby Live theater, as well as their music, described as a “soul-centric celebration.”

Meanwhile, readers voted Lady Gaga’s Jazz & Piano show, which has been a Las Vegas fixture at Park MGM since early 2019, as Best Production Show.

As the publication writes, “If you’ve heard Gaga’s torchy big band renditions of Great American Songbook classics and her stripped-down, swooningly gorgeous takes on her own hits, you know why Weekly readers deemed it the best in an impressive, crowded field.”

