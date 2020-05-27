Katy Perry Is Performing Today Before The SpaceX Launch

I really hope she doesn’t come in an alien or astronaut costume. We all know she loves a theme….

As long as the weather holds up, history will be made Wednesday when private space firm SpaceX will launch 2 NASA astronauts into space. This will also mark the first time in nine years that American astronauts have launched from U.S. soil. So far, the weather is 60% favorable for the launch to the International Space Station.

NASA astronauts have usually been hitching a ride aboard Russian Soyez rockets launching from Kazakhstan,but Wednesday’s launch from The Kennedy Space Center is set for 4:33pm EST. If the weather doesn’t hold up, they’ll try again Saturday.